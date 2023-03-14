Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

ANI
Lucknow, March 14
A drunk Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) allegedly urinated on a woman in Akal Takht Express on Sunday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.
The woman was travelling with her husband Rajesh Kumar, both hailing from Amritsar.
The incident happened on Sunday midnight in the A1 coach of Akal Takht Express which was going from Amritsar to Kolkata, the GRP official said.
The passengers gathered around hearing the noise from the woman and got hold of the drunk TTE, who was identified as Munna Kumar, a resident of Bihar.
The TTE was then handed over to the GRP when the train reached Charbagh Railway station, Lucknow, on Monday.
TTE has been sent to judicial custody.
A similar incident occurred on a flight a few months ago when a man who was intoxicated allegedly urinated on the woman seated next to him. Afterwards, Shankar Mishra, an Indian working in America, was detained and given a 4-month ban from flying on Air India aircraft.
Another recent incident had a drunk man urinating on a passenger sitting next to him on an American Airlines trip from New York to Delhi. Following that, the traveller was arrested at IGI Airport.
