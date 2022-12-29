Dry spell of cold adds to woes of patients with breathing issues

Amritsar, December 28

The dry spell of cold caused by a delay in showers has resulted in an increase in breathing issues.

The number of patients facing chest congestion and a difficulty in breathing has been on the rise, stated health experts. They added that such health problems may further deteriorate if current weather condition persists for a few more days.

The health officials stated that there has been an 15-20% increase in the number of such patients at OPDs. The doctors stated that many kinds of viruses are also active, and a large number of patients have been suffering from symptoms like fever and a sore throat.

The area had last received showers in the month of September as the paddy crop was getting ready for harvesting. The harvesting of paddy following by the burning of crop residue and pollution caused by emissions from industries and vehicles has made the air unbreathable, rued a resident.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said that rain helps in improving the air quality. It has a positive impact on the general health of patients suffering from asthama and other breathing issues. He added, “People, especially those with breathing issues, should stay indoors as they may face breathing issues due to the pollution caused by emissions from vehicles.” He added that a protein rich diet can also help people stay healthy during the present weather conditions. — TNS

