Dry spell scales up need for irrigation: Experts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

In view of the ongoing dry spell, the district Agriculture Department has advised farmers to keep a watch on the irrigation needs of crops, especially wheat. The officials said farmers must not ignore the irrigation needs of crops.

The officials said during this time of the year, irrigation needs of crops were usually fulfilled by rain but as this time it has not rained for the past many months, the farmers are required to irrigate their fields.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said farmers should visit their fields everyday and look out for symptoms of any disease or need for irrigation.

#Agriculture