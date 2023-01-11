Dry spell scales up need for irrigation: Experts

Amritsar, January 10
In view of the ongoing dry spell, the district Agriculture Department has advised farmers to keep a watch on the irrigation needs of crops, especially wheat. The officials said farmers must not ignore the irrigation needs of crops.
The officials said during this time of the year, irrigation needs of crops were usually fulfilled by rain but as this time it has not rained for the past many months, the farmers are required to irrigate their fields.
Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said farmers should visit their fields everyday and look out for symptoms of any disease or need for irrigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...