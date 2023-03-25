DSGMC asks Akal Takht Jathedar to issue guidelines for carrying Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 24

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has appealed to the Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to expedite the proceedings pertaining to issuing guidelines for carrying Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ in the open, especially to disputed public places and protest sites.

Carrying of ‘saroop’ in public places

After the Ajnala incident, the Akal Takht had constituted a 16-member sub-committee to deliberate on the issue. The meeting was held at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib on March 6.

Twelve of the 16 members of the panel have submitted their opinion in writing. The decision on the matter was to be announced after discussing the contents of the report with the ‘Panj Singh Sahiban’ (five Sikh high priests).

Chairman of Dharam Parchar Committee (Punjab) of the DSGMC, said the sub-committee had already submitted its report in a sealed envelope to the Akal Takht on March 12.

“We appeal to the Jathedar to make this report public and issue directions so that the Sikh community can have the guidelines regarding the handling of the saroop”, he said.

Bhoma said a big vacuum of leadership had arisen in the Sikh community.

“This void can be filled only by young leadership which also needs guidance. The Jathedar should give a concrete programme to the community on the issue at this time of crisis”, he said.

The DSGMC also criticised the crackdown on ‘innocent’ youth and demand the government to release them.

Those present on the occasion included Palwinder Singh Pannu, Palwinder Singh, Dr Lakhwinder Singh Dhingangal, Daljit Singh Pakharpura, Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh, Angrej Singh, Kulbir Singh and Azad Singh.