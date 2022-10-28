DSPs await promotion

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 27

As many as 40 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) have been waiting for their promotion.

Though, their promotion was cleared to the rank of Superintendent of police (SPs), after they became eligible, by the previous congress government, the file was still pending with the home department at Chandigarh. They have urged the DGP Gaurav Yadav and the Punjab government to look into this and get their file cleared as soon as possible.

An official wishing not to be named that at present there were over 50 posts of SPs which have been lying vacant thereby hampering the policing in different districts. In the recent past, the border state has been facing threats from anti national forces following spurt in the smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics with the help of drones.

Mansa district which witnessed brutal daylight murder of Sidhu Moosewala has just one SP while in the district there are three sanctioned posts of SP rank officer. Similarly, Faridkot, Tarn Taran, Batala and Ferozepur border districts have just two SPs each. Among those awaiting promotion included the direct recruited DSPs of 2014 also. They were waiting promotion for past two years.