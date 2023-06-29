DSR tech: Now farmers can apply for aid till July 10

Amritsar, June 28
The Agriculture Department has extended the date for applying for financial aid for using direct seeding of rice technique for sowing of paddy crop till July 10. The department had earlier fixed June 25 as the last date for applying on the online portal.
In order to promote use of DSR technique which is touted as a less labour intensive and water conserving technique, the state government had earlier announced a financial aid of Rs 1500 per acre to the farmers.
Agriculture officials stated that the date had been extended to help more farmers get the benefit of the government scheme. The farmers were required to apply on https://agrimachinerypb.com/home/DSR23Department at the agriculture department website using their Aadhaar number and information regarding the land on which they would use DSR technique.
