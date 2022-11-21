DTF: Govt must fulfil promises made to teachers on Diwali

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 20

Office bearers of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) accused Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains for not fulfilling public announcement with regard to the demands of computer teachers made on Diwali.

In a release issued here on Sunday, DTF state president Vikram Dev Singh, state general secretary Mukesh Kumar and finance secretary Ashwani Awasthi said the Education Minister had promised that the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission Report and rules of the civil services would be implemented for computer teachers. They said not honouring the promises made was a serious question mark on the credibility of the AAP government.

They said the faculty of the computer department had been imparting education to students in government schools for the last 18 years, yet the successive governments did not extend many facilities such as that of to permanent employees to them. They sought intervention of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in this regard.