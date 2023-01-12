DTF: Postpone exams scheduled for Feb 5

Amritsar, January 11
Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Punjab, president Vikram Dev Singh has written to the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) requesting rescheduling of competitive examination, including National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) scheduled to be conducted on February 5.
As Ravidas Jayanti falls on February 5, the DTF has asserted that several students will be participating in celebratory events on the day. “This year, competitive exams of PSTSE and NMMS have been scheduled for February 5. In view of the participation of a large number of students, parents and teachers in the events related to Ravidas Jayanti, the organisation has demanded postponement of these examinations to February 12,” said Vikram Dev Singh. He also said registration date for students to enrol for exams should also be extended.
“As winter break was extended, many students could not register for exams as they require teachers’ assistance. We have also requested the authorities concerned to extend the date for completing the registration process of Class VIII and X students by one week,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...