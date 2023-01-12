DTF: Postpone exams scheduled for Feb 5

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 11

Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Punjab, president Vikram Dev Singh has written to the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) requesting rescheduling of competitive examination, including National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) scheduled to be conducted on February 5.

As Ravidas Jayanti falls on February 5, the DTF has asserted that several students will be participating in celebratory events on the day. “This year, competitive exams of PSTSE and NMMS have been scheduled for February 5. In view of the participation of a large number of students, parents and teachers in the events related to Ravidas Jayanti, the organisation has demanded postponement of these examinations to February 12,” said Vikram Dev Singh. He also said registration date for students to enrol for exams should also be extended.

“As winter break was extended, many students could not register for exams as they require teachers’ assistance. We have also requested the authorities concerned to extend the date for completing the registration process of Class VIII and X students by one week,” he said.