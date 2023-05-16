DTF starts two-day signature campaign in wrestlers' support

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 15

Members of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Punjab, have come forward in support of the wrestlers sitting in protest at Jantar Mantar against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan. The teachers in all government schools ran a two-day signature campaign in Amritsar in solidarity with the wrestlers and students and staff members were asked to participate.

Ashwani Awasthi, DTF state finance secretary-cum-district president, said around 800 schools in the district participated in the campaign. “We have managed to get thousands of teachers and students come out in support of the women sportspersons of the country, who are being denied justice. The allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct are serious and swift action must be taken against the perpetrators. Instead of arresting the head of the Indian Wrestling Federation according to a fair investigation, the accused are being protected by the Central Government.”

DTF leaders, including Kanwaljit Kaur Chhajalwadi, Aman Sharma, Harpal Singh Chandi, Amanpreet Singh, Sanjeev Syal and Jaspal Singh, said the women were demanding that those who indulged in sexual misconduct case should be removed from all positions.

“Many sports federations, associations and boards in the country are dominated by people with political access, serious criminal background and feudal mentality. Therefore, only ex-players with a background of national or international level sporting achievements should be appointed to these posts,” said Kanwaljit Kaur Chhajalwadi.

The DTF members will now be submitting these signatures to the Punjab Education Minister and will travel to Delhi to join the protesting wrestlers.