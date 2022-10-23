DTU: Induct computer teachers into Edu Dept

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 22

Reacting to the statement that no letter has yet been issued by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains regarding the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission and the Civil Service Rules on computer teachers, Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Punjab, state president Vikram Dev Singh and other members said the Education Minister should consider this demand to provide some relief to computer teachers.

The DTF said as per Bains’ announcement to distribute Diwali gifts to computer teachers, no orders had been received until now. The department must issue a notification in this regard immediately as Diwali is around the corner. They said the computer faculty teachers were teaching children in government schools of Punjab wholeheartedly for the last 18 years.

“Instead of fulfilling the demands of these teachers, various governments have ignored their major demand of being inducted into the Education Department as regular employees. Despite being regular under Punjab ICT Education Society (PICTES), computer teachers have been deprived of many facilities. Therefore, the current government should take a concrete decision without delay and give due relief to these teachers and the announcements made by the Education Minister should be implemented without delay.