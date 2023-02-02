Amritsar: Deputy DEO Rekha Mahajan picked for Singapore training

Amritsar, February 1
Deputy DEO Rekha Mahajan is among the 36 administrative heads and principals who will leave for Singapore to receive special educational training. Mahajan was elected in the first batch, who will receive six-day training from February 6-11. CM Bhagwant Mann had announced that the government will send 36 government school principals to Singapore for educational training.
Mahajan was selected after she got second rank in the state after evaluation conducted by the Education Department. “It is a matter of pride for me that I have been selected as the member of delegation through merit. We will receive administrative training by experts in Singapore under the state government’s special programme designed to upgrade the human as well as intellectual resource of the state public education system. As per our schedule, we will be attending workshops on communication skills, leadership and innovative approach in school education. It is an important step towards building a futuristic approach and skill set for upgradation of government school education in state,” said Mahajan.
With a career spanning over two decades now, Rekha Mahajan recently received the award on behalf of her team as the tableau prepared under her guidance on theme G-20 bagged second position in district at the Republic Day event.
