E-challaning yet to be rolled out

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 20

The project of e-challaning of traffic offenders by way of sending SMS or e-mail under Amritsar Smart City project was yet to see the light of the day. It was a part of the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) project established at the municipal corporation office.

Under the project as many 1,114 high definitions CCTV cameras were to be installed at 409 intersections in the city. Till now, 1,037 cameras were installed, out of which 954 were operational at 376 chowks. Nevertheless, the project worth Rs 91 crore has already jumped several deadlines since its commencement in October 2022.

According to police, before starting e-challaning in the city, the cameras were first to be synchronised with the Vahan mobile application, which would help the police in tracing the owner of the vehicle to whom the challan would be issued. Besides, its integration with payment gateway was also pending, said Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

The unscrupulous elements were also adding to the trouble as they decamp with the CCTV cameras and connecting wires from different parts of the city, further delaying the completion of the project. The MC authorities said there were several places where the miscreants targeted the CCTV cameras and connecting wires.

Also several chowks fall on the bypass and GT Road areas where the MC authorities have to seek permission from the National Highway Authority and the PWD Department. The correspondence with them is ongoing for installation of cameras, said MC authorities.

Among the areas where CCTV cameras were yet to be installed included Majitha road bypass, Verka bypass, Daburji, Sultanwind Road, Tarn Taran Road, Bhagtanwala grain market, Chheharta, etc. Sandeep Singh, superintending engineer, MC, said the department has written to police authorities about the stolen cameras and wires for further action.

With the setting up of ICCC, the city police have been able to keep a watch on the entire city 24X7 through the cameras. It has helped the police in solving various crimes.

Besides CCTV cameras, the firm has installed 10 message display boards at various chowks, out of which nine were functioning. In addition, it has installed 50 public address systems and 10 emergency call boxes, which were working properly. A total of 17 intelligence traffic management system (ITMS) has also been set up under the Smart City project.

