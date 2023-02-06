e-rickshaw driver held for rash driving

Amritsar, February 5
The police arrested a drunk e-rickshaw driver, who created a ruckus on city roads and hit several commuters.
The incident occurred at Lawrence Road Chowk where he left the passengers abruptly on the road. When a cop asked him about this, he sped away from the spot jumping the traffic light and violating norms. The cop chased him on a bike of an eyewitness. He managed to escape after leaving his e-rickshaw behind.
He was identified as Karanvir Singh, alias Karan, of Inderpuri Abadi near 22 number railway crossing here. The police said a case under Section 279 of the IPC and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act was registered against him.
Jaskaran Singh, a traffic cop, said the incident had occurred on January 30. The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media. He said e-rickshaw was coming from SSSS Chowk side and was being rashly driven. Two elderly passengers were sitting in the rickshaw. The driver dropped them at Lawrence Road Chowk in an abrupt manner and engaged in an argument with them. They had hired the rickshaw for Green Avenue. When the cop intervened, the accused sped away on his e-rickshaw. While escaping, he also hit a bike and a cyclist.
During the chase, he left the e-rickshaw in Mohni Park area and fled the spot. The police have seized the e-rickshaw.
