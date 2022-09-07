e-rickshaw driver shot at in road rage case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

In an embarrassment to the police, at a time when Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla was in the city, an e-rickshaw driver was shot at by a car-borne person here late last evening.

The injured driver was rushed to a hospital. The victim identified as Sahil suffered a bullet injury on his thigh. Road rage is stated to be the reason behind the incident.

However, the police nabbed the accused identified as Tarun Arora of the Hathi Gate area within two hours of the incident. The police have also recovered the crime weapon and Mahindra XUV 500, in which the accused was travelling.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said following preliminary probe it was found that e-rickshaw being driven by Sahil and SUV of Tarun had collided with each other. This led to a verbal argument which took an ugly turn when Tarun shot the e-rickshaw driver and fled the spot. The eyewitnesses noted the number of the SUV which helped the police nab the suspect.