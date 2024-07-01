Early morning showers give residents respite from heat

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 30

Residents woke up to a lovely Sunday morning as it had been raining since 3 am, which resulted in substantial fall in the temperature. The showers not only cheered the residents but also the agrarian community.

“It’s been the first heavy rain of the season. Everyone was waiting for it for long as the summer heat had become unbearable,” expressed Sumit Mahajan, a morning walker at the Company Bagh. Even though the showers had also brought with it the usual problems of waterlogged roads, but nobody cared to complain. Most of the roads were flooded and it took hours for the rain water to drain out.

Commuters face tough time while making way through the waterlogged Heritage Street after heavy rain near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

For the paddy cultivators, the showers have also brought a day of rest as they did not had to worry about watering the fields. “Most of the tubewells remained switched off due to heavy showers. It has eased the demand for electricity, which would be now available for other works,” said Sahib Singh, a resident of Malawali village.

Some farmers stated that the showers had also provided an impetus to paddy transplantation. “Most of the fields are almost flooded and now the farmers would have to use less water to prepare these for puddling,” said another farmer Mandeep Singh, With more showers expected in the coming days, the residents are hopeful that they would continue to have comfortable days ahead.

“The temperature at noon used to be over 43°C every day, but it remained around 35°C today. It was a big respite from the heat,” said Kewal Ram, a fruit seller.

Tarn Taran: Heavy rain on Sunday morning in some parts here gave relief to the residents from the scorching heat and farmers from watering fields. However, there was no rain in some parts of the district, especially Valtoha block.

Once again the MC claims regarding arrangements in place for easy discharge of the rain water proved hollow as knee-deep water was seen in almost all parts of the town. The main road, link road leading to the office of the Tarn Taran MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal and the complex of the city police station in Tarn Taran were also water-logged. Even the devotees had to pass through knee-deep water on way to Darbar Sahib here.

The power supply remained suspended for hours even after the rain had stopped. Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer of Dugalwala village, said the rain proved beneficial for the farmers in planting paddy, but it caused harm to the fodder crops and the paddy sown recently in the low-lying areas. The vegetable crops too were affected in Fatahbad, Jahangir, Khadoor Sahib and other villages.

