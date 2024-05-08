EC teams urge students to vote on polling day

Amritsar, May 7
To motivate voters about the importance of voting, teams of the EC visited various IELTS centres here on Tuesday. Chairman SVEEP-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner Nikas Kumar said activities are being organised at schools, colleges, other educational institutions, public places to exhort people to exercise their right to franchise. He said the EC has targeted to increase the voting percent by over 70 per cent this election as part of which these events are being held.
Nodal Officer SVEEP Pardeep Kalia said the teams visited five IELTS centres in the city where they interacted with young voters, the majority of whom are the first-time voters. He said the young voters were made aware about the power of ballot and were encouraged to use their vote with caution.
The administration also organised poster and mehndi competitions at Government Middle School Bhoewali in Ajnala block. School in-charge Rajesh Kumar Sharma said students were asked to create awareness on votinng.
