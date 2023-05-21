ECMO machine donated to SGRDI

Amritsar, May 20
Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney has donated a life-saving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine costing Rs 1 crore to Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research managed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
On the occasion, Sahney thanked Harjinder Singh Dhami, president, SGPC, for accepting the donation and urged Akal Takht Jathedaar Giani Harpreet Singh to do ardas.
The ECMO machine has been installed and is fully functional and a special ICU has been created in the hospital.
Sahney said the latest technology ECMO machine would save lives of thousands of patients as it is more effective than a ventilator.
