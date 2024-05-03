EcoSikh to plant 25,000 trees of 36 species in holy city Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

With the summer temperature set to soar higher, rising concerns over air pollution, and deterioration of air quality, EcoSikh in collaboration with Vardhaman Special Steels (in their CSR initiative), will create the largest forest in Amritsar.

EcoSikh is a US-based organisation which has planted 4.7 lakh saplings across Punjab since 2019. This particular forest will have 25,000 trees of native species and air purifying value.

According to Dr Rajwant Singh, Ecosikh, who made the announcement, the initiative will help reduce the temperature of the city and increase green cover here. The effort is to also revive the lost species of native trees in Punjab.

Named the Guru Nanak Sacred Forest, 25,000 trees of 36 species are to be planted on three acres of land. Additionally, the organisation will create 450 Guru Nanak sacred forests in Amritsar in the next five years to mark the city’s 450th anniversary in 2027.

