Edu cation Department invites applications for transfer of staff

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

Addressing the demand of teachers in Punjab, the Education Department has issued a notification inviting applications online for the transfer of teaching, non-teaching and computer faculty in government schools. Generally, the transfer process is carried out in the months of May-June, when schools are in mid-session. But this time, the transfer process will be completed before the commencement of the new academic session. The move is aimed at countering the problem of staff shortage and also easing the process of transfer for teaching and non-teaching staff.

According to the letter issued by the department, eligible teachers who wish to be transferred can apply online from March 12 to March 19, 2024. Similarly, eligible non-teaching and computer faculty applicants have been asked to apply online on the epunjabschool portal, after updating their general details, service record etc by the said dates. According to the amended policy, the transfers will be made only once a year and the policy would be applicable to all teaching cadre posts.

Last year, the Education Department had to face criticism from the teaching cadre due to mid-session transfer of teachers to Schools of Eminence, after teachers protested the decision calling it a ‘violation of its own policy’. One of the biggest challenges that the Education Department and the state government face in context to the government schools is the shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff, with reports suggesting a large number of vacant posts of teachers in government schools. At present, there are approximately 12,000 vacant posts (data shared by the teacher unions), with the highest number of vacancies for junior basic training or elementary teacher training teachers, followed by the master cadre, head teachers and headmasters.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.