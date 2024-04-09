Education Department forms panel to probe hefty charging for books by private schools in Amritsar

Amritsar, April 8
After receiving complaints of hefty charging from parents for school books and uniforms by various private schools in the city, the district Education Department has constituted a four-member committee to probe the allegations.
The department has so far received complaints against at least 10 schools which have charged exorbitant amounts from parents for books. Some of these schools have charged as much as Rs 8,000 for books for primary classes.
The department has so far received complaints against at least 10 schools which have charged exorbitant amounts from parents for books. Some of these schools have charged as much as Rs 8,000 for books for primary classes.
The schools are not authorised to sell books, uniforms or other items to children from their premises. However, most schools have provided books to their students from their respective campuses.
Overcharging by schools is an issue which parents face every year at the start of new session. In the year 2014, a protest against private schools had reached its peak when parents held demonstrations at various places in the city.
However, as parents do not stand united against the highhandedness of private schools, the issue surfaces every year and the Department of Education too constitutes committees to probe these complaints.
“The truth is that the Education Department at the district level has no teeth to take action against private schools which are either owned by politicians or have close ties with them,” said a retired Education Department official.
