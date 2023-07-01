Education Department plans camps for Aadhaar registration

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 30

To push schools for uploading the Aadhaar information of students, both government and private, on the e-Punjab school portal, the district education department has begun conducting meetings and is planning to host Aadhaar enrolment camps in schools. Around 2,131 schools in the district have completed the process of accounting the information of students with and without UID. But the district has more than 6,000 registered schools and the institutions, who have previously failed to register the UID details of their students and are now been asked to complete the process under the fresh directions by the Education Department.

Balraj Singh Dhillon, Deputy DEO, speaking on the issue, said that high pendency was reported from private schools, especially for pre-primary and primary classes.

“It’s an ongoing process still, as a majority of the students, who enrol in pre-primary and primary classes are between 3-5 years of age, do not have their Aadhaar cards, which creates the delay in updating their information on e-portal. Private schools do not take the mandate seriously until now and we are conducting meetings with them and holding camps to facilitate the process, encouraging parents to get Aadhaar made for their wards. “The Education Department had been asked to pace up the process of updating the UID information of the students at e-Punjab portal, making it mandatory for schools. The department had identified more than one lakh students, a majority of them from private schools, whose UID information was not available. Schools were asked to set a deadline for getting the information uploaded and ask parents of students, who did not have UID, to get them made in time.

“The process is mandatory under the department regulations as the UID information of students is mandatory for enrolment to several government schemes and benefits including scholarships. Since its a continuous process, we have formulated a strategy to pace up the process and identify schools, who are yet to share the information on e-Punjab school portal, we have asked them to complete the process by end of this year,” said Dhillon. As per data with the district Education Department, private schools lag behind government schools in uploading information and most of the private schools have over 50 per cent students without an UID. Meanwhile, more than 1.10 lakh students from primary and secondary government schools have already been enrolled with Aadhaar information on e-portal from district.

Drive to cover 6,000 institutions in dist

