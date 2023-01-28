Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 27

The Education Department has been conducting meetings to increase enrolments in secondary schools and primary schools. The department has started with training and awareness campaigns to increase enrolments for particular schools. The government schools in the district had seen a rise in enrolments during the 2021-2022, but it dipped slightly in 2022-23. With the enrolment drive for 2023-23 session now open, officials are now set on achieving a target of 15 per cent rise in enrolments from previous year.

“Zone level meetings are being held keeping in mind that Amritsar is the only district that has started with the ground work to increase enrolments in schools. As many as 15 educational blocks have been divided into four zones, we have asked teachers to set a target to increase enrolments by 15% this year. We are using awareness tools like street plays, using public address systems to create awareness regarding government school facilities among general public,” said Narender Singh, district mentor and coordinator and nodal officer, Amritsar-II.

The schools have been told to create access for students living in areas without government schools. With eight government schools in district set for total infrastructure overhaul to make them modern in every sense, the focus would be to highlight the academic and infrastructure upgradation of government schools vis-a-vis private schools.

DEO Jugraj Singh, who is chaired zonal meetings of district education officers, said, “We had been able to increase enrolment rate by 12.97 previously during the pandemic. This year, we are expecting up to 15 per cent increase, both in primary as well as secondary schools. The fact that the government schools have been able to upgrade their education and learning standards has been a big factor in getting more students.”