Education Dept engaging students in science-based learning programmes

Education Dept engaging students in science-based learning programmes

Science clubs aim to transform traditional classroom teaching into science-based practical learning.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

Pushing for building a scientific temperament, innovation-based practical knowledge in government schools and engaging students in science-based learning programmes, the district Education Department has been implementing several science-based projects under the National Children Science Congress, Vigyan Prasar network and Department of Science and Technology, GOI.

The department had set up National Green Corps in all its 418 upper primary schools in the district and has trained all science teachers in these upper primary schools for National Children Science Congress programmes. The department has also been successfully undertaking scientific projects under the Children Science Congress that Punjab State Council for Science and Technology has been conducting as nodal agency, winning the first prize in the state in junior as well as senior categories two years in a row. The district science mentor, Narinder Singh, who is also the district nodal officer for INSPIRE Awards, given by the Department of Science and Technology, GOI, says that the focus was to push government school students towards innovation and concepts of Artificial Intelligence.

“Amritsar is leading the state in terms of multiple science-based learning programmes supported by Inspire Awards and the National Children Science Congress. Our students from Class VIII onwards have come up with unique ideas, including sustainable compost, making low-cost air purifiers, getting their work published in science journal by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology. A few years ago, only a handful of government schools had successful science labs but now, all 418 upper primary schools run science-based programmes,” he said.

Narinder has won the state award last year for his contribution towards pushing for scientific learning in government schools. He has a team of 15 teachers, which has been training and mentoring students about artificial intelligence and running several projects for science competitions at the national level.

“We are building up learning material, equipping science labs and engaging students to come up with their own ideas,” he says.

Several government primary and middle schools have science clubs affiliated to VIPNET and recently, students of Government Girls’ Senior Secondary Smart School, Mall Road, were selected as young scientists by Space Kidz India, a national programme that engages children with space technology and engineering concepts. Currently, the team under Narinder is preparing students in projects involving artificial intelligence ahead of this year’s edition of children science congress. “The fact that all these science-based programmes and awards give financial support of up to Rs 10,000 to students projects is an encouragement enough for them to continue with their innovation. We have an increasing number of students, especially from BPL families, enrolling in our science programmes, which is creating equal opportunities for them.”

Last year, state winner of the National Children Science Congress was a Class VIII student from Government School, Kot Khalsa, whose father was a rickshaw-puller. Narinder’s team is also working in collaboration with the GNDU to enable its students working in the field of robotics and AI to use GNDU’s hi-tech labs and scientific equipment. They will also be given knowledge mentorship.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

2
Nation

Relief from heat wave conditions from tomorrow: IMD

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu seeks time to surrender on medical grounds after jail term

4
Punjab

Raja Warring comes in support of Navjot Sidhu ‘at this difficult hour’

5
Nation

Air India's plane's engine shuts down mid-air, makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

6
Punjab

Worried for Navjot Sidhu today, sad he has to go through so much: Bunny Sandhu who was earlier acquitted in the case

7
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15

8
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

9
Ludhiana

Ludhiana court blast case: Five, including juvenile, arrested

10
Punjab

Day later, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders, lodged in Patiala jail

Don't Miss

View All
80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

Top News

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rains

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana wi...

Hindu College professor arrested for post on 'shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque

Delhi college professor arrested for post on 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi mosque

Punjab former Agriculture Minister and senior Akali Dal leader Tota Singh dead

Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81

The former president of the Akali Dal dies of prolonged illn...

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lend support to ex-PCC chie...

‘Stop raping us’: Woman's strips off her clothes in Ukraine protest on Cannes red carpet

'Stop raping us': Woman strips off her clothes in Ukraine protest on Cannes red carpet

Cities

View All

City tackling blaze incidents with just 4 fire stations

City tackling blaze incidents with just 4 fire stations

Digging: Grand Hotel owner’s clarification

Sacrilege cases not being pursued properly, AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mumbai man accused of rape, case registered

Man shot over land dispute

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

6 Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Suspect who planted IED made a call to Germany

Suspect who planted IED outside Burail Jail made a call to Germany

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta hurt in mishap

CPCC consent must for dairies, gaushalas: NGT

Nashik man dupes woman of Rs 3L, held

Mohali RPG attack: 10 suspects to be quizzed for 'harbouring' accused Nishan Singh

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rains

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

Mastermind of Rs 400 crore Citibank scam Shivraj Puri dies of TB in Bhondsi prison

Showers, gusty winds in Delhi provide relief from scorching heat

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Drug overdose? PPA constable loses battle of life

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel

MLA Rana fires salvos against Sidhu upon his conviction

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Ludhiana MLA raids MC’s multi-level parking, catches staff overcharging visitors

Illegal sewerage connections of 37 dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

F&CC approves only emergency works in Ludhiana

Doctors, programme officers to attend OPD at Ludhiana district hospitals

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Department of Languages to work for propagation of Punjabi: Minister

Punjabi University destroys copies of book published on Maharana Pratap

PUCTA begins signature campaign

Nakshatra Sports defeat Fatehgarh Sahib in cricket