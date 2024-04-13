Education policy should check overseas migration, says BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 12

Former Ambassador of India to the USA and BJP candidate from the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said that he would make such arrangements for the education of students and youth of Amritsar that they will not need to go abroad. Even if they leave, they should have the required educational qualification and skills so that they do not face any difficulty in getting jobs or employment there.

He stated this while addressing a booth-level meeting of BJP Civil Lines Mandal organised by its circle president Sudhir Dhir on Friday.

Sandhu advocated an education policy for Amritsar that will focus more on skills and vocational education to keep pace with the times. “It is the responsibility of all of us to provide professional and quality education to children,” he said, and stated that in the last 10 years, India-US relations have taken the form of a strong partnership. India has established itself as a world power and in a few years, it will become the third largest economy in the world. Now, investment is coming to India. This investment will also be brought to the holy city which will create more employment opportunities,” he said.

Former Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik, in his address on the occasion, urged the BJP workers to go door-to-door and convey the message to the people that Taranjit Sandhu can help bring about significant changes for the overall development of the city.

