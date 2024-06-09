Educationists push for setting up separate education corridor

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, June 8

With more than 10 state and Central Government-funded educational institutions situated on the 6-km stretch from the Putlighar crossing to India Gate to the Ram Tirath road, several educationists have pushed for establishing a ‘separate area development authority’ on the lines of the ones in several major cities including Delhi.

The push for creating an education hub or cluster in the specific area had been taken up with several political leaders during the Lok Sabha 2024 poll campaign. In the Amritsar Vision document presented at a CII-sponsored meet at Town Hall with several political candidates vying for the LS polls last month, several academicians along with members of organisations active in the city called for setting up an education hub along the GT road stretch extending eastwards on the Ram Tirath Road axis is a prime educational corridor and needs to be demarcated so, thus creating an Amritsar Education City. This can help bring global tie-ups and embellished academic prowess.

With Amritsar MP-elect Gurjeet Singh Aujla promising special projects and infrastructural support to set up institutions of higher education in the city, one hopes to see this ambitious project materialise. The stretch already has six prominent institutions of higher education, including the century-old Khalsa College and Guru Nanak Dev University. GNDU is also in the process of establishing the Interfaith Study Centre at a cost of Rs 432 crore, in collaboration with the Central Government to invite foreign students.

Meanwhile, another aspect of this demand being raised is lack of space for expansion for colleges and higher institutions within the city limits as Ram Tirath road provides ample space along the GT Road.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.