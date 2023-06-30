Eid-al-Adha celebrated with religious fervour, enthusiasm

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 29

Members of the Muslim community celebrated Eid-al-Adha here on Thursday. They offered prayers at various mosques in the city. A large number of devotees turned up for offering namaz at Eidgah on Sultanwind Road.

Social organisations and political leaders from various parties participated in these functions to congratulate people on this auspicious occasion.

Following the tradition, members of the Hindu and Sikh communities also congratulated the Muslim community at Jama Masjid, Jan Mohammad Town Hall.

On the occasion of Eid, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal and Inspector Gurmeet Singh, Station House Officer, police station D division, Amritsar, visited Masjid Maula Bakhsh at Bazar, Sikribandan. He congratulated leaders of the Muslim community on Eid and said the festival was a symbol of mutual love and affection.

Besides, at Jama Masjid Khairuddin, Hall Gate, Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO, police station E division, and police personnel conveyed Eid Mubarak greetings to residents.