Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Amritsar, June 17
Eid ul Azha, popularly known as Bakrid, was celebrated with religious fervour here on Monday. A tremendous rush of devotees was seen in mosques during the early morning namaz. Prayers were offered in different mosques and Eidgahs of Amritsar, in which mutual harmony and progress were wished for.
Member of Parliament from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla went to Madrassa Mohammadiya, Jama Masjid, Eidgah Masood Shah on the Sultanwind road and took part in the celebrations along with followers.
MLA from Amritsar Central constituency Dr Ajay Gupta visited the Jama Masjid located in Hall Bazar, another mosque located in Bazar Sirkibanda and congratulated the Muslim community on Bakrid. Dr Gupta said Bakrid is the biggest festival of Muslims. He said in Islam, the day of Bakrid is considered a symbol of sacrifice. At Hall Bazar’s Jama Masjid, Yusuf Khan greeted Dr Gupta and thanked him for his gesture. Khurshid Ahmed honoured him on his arrival at the mosque.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme
The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...
Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals of Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US
Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...
Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 10, Kanchanjunga Express returns to Sealdah; several trains cancelled
The mishap-hit Kanchanjunga Express arrived at Sealdah stati...
Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure
Yet-to-peak paddy transplantation adds to crisis