Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Amritsar, June 17

Eid ul Azha, popularly known as Bakrid, was celebrated with religious fervour here on Monday. A tremendous rush of devotees was seen in mosques during the early morning namaz. Prayers were offered in different mosques and Eidgahs of Amritsar, in which mutual harmony and progress were wished for.

Member of Parliament from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla went to Madrassa Mohammadiya, Jama Masjid, Eidgah Masood Shah on the Sultanwind road and took part in the celebrations along with followers.

MLA from Amritsar Central constituency Dr Ajay Gupta visited the Jama Masjid located in Hall Bazar, another mosque located in Bazar Sirkibanda and congratulated the Muslim community on Bakrid. Dr Gupta said Bakrid is the biggest festival of Muslims. He said in Islam, the day of Bakrid is considered a symbol of sacrifice. At Hall Bazar’s Jama Masjid, Yusuf Khan greeted Dr Gupta and thanked him for his gesture. Khurshid Ahmed honoured him on his arrival at the mosque.

