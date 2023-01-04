Eight days on, police clueless in Manawala murder case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 3

Even after eight days of a murder of a person in the Manawala area, the police have failed to find any clues about the perpetrators. Statements of family and relatives of the victim, besides various other persons, were recorded in this connection.

Amritsar rural police chief Swapan Sharma said the police were working on different theories, including robbery bid and personal enmity. He said the police would soon arrest those behind the murder.

Kulwinder Singh (28) of Wadali Dogra village was shot dead by three unidentified persons, while his brother Parminder Singh was injured in the attack.

The incident occurred on December 26, when the duo was returning home from work. The victim suffered a bullet injury in his chest which led to his death, while Parminder had a gun-shot injury in his leg.

The police also scanned CCTV footages in the area to find the clues about the perpetrators.

According to information, Kulwinder Singh and his brother used to work as mechanic of the textile machinery and they usually return their house late in the evenings. On December 26, they were returning home on their bike and reached near Manawala Government Hospital when three persons intercepted them. The accused entered into a scuffle with the victim and later one of them took out a pistol and shot them. Kulwinder was shot in the chest while Parminder suffered a bullet injury in his leg. The accused fled the scene. Parminder somehow called his family who rushed them to hospital. Doctors declared Kulwinder dead while Parminder was admitted for treatment.

Dec 26 incident

