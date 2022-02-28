Eight fake travel agents booked by Amritsar police

Amritsar, February 27
Division A police have booked eight persons, including two women, for defrauding a local resident on the pretext of sending him to Germany.
The complainant alleged that the accused duped him of Rs 17.75 lakh. Those booked were identified as Jagdish Singh Jagga, Rajbir Singh, Rajwinder Kaur, all residents of Vallah, Pankaj Khokhar of Gilwali Gate, Aman Kumar of Baba Budha Sahib Ji avenue near Golden Gate, Sandeep Singh of Jahangir village on Batala road, Priya and Baljit Singh Randhawa of Vrindavan Colony on Fatehgarh Churian road here.
IO ASI Raj Kumar said the accused are wanted in similar cases also. He said a case under Section 420, 120-B of the IPC and 13 of Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act was registered against them. He said the accused did not possess any license to work as travel agents. Investigation has begun and efforts were on to arrest them, he added.
