Eight illegal shops sealed, 2 demolished

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 16

The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the Municipal Corporation sealed eight shops and demolished two buildings in the Rani Ka Bagh area under its drive against illegal constructions.

On the instructions of Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, action was taken against illegal shops in the area. The shops had been constructed without getting the building plans approved by the authorities.

The Municipal Corporation had identified the house owners, who constructed shops in their houses by violating the building by laws. These shops had been sealed by the Municipal Corporation, but the shopkeepers broke the seal and opened the shops. Following this, action was taken by a team of the MTP wing, led by Assistant Town Planner Wazir Raj. The team included Building Inspector Kulwinder Kaur, Inspector Angad Singh, demolition staff and a police team.