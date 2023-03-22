 Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31 : The Tribune India

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Launched with much fanfare, clinics lacked infra, manpower

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31


Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, March 21

Even as the state government officially announced the opening of 30 more Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district on Republic Day, eight of them remain non-operational even after nearly two months.

While the Aam Aadmi Party government had rushed the launch of these clinics without providing proper infrastructure and manpower, it has failed to complete the work till date.

The residents are now questioning the hurry in which the government launched these centres. “It seems that the government just wanted the people to believe its claims while the ground reality is very different,” said Jaswant Singh, a local resident.

Of these clinics, seven are in the rural areas while one is in Kot Khalsa. The prominent centres in the rural areas include Lopoke, Attari, Jasraur and Othian.

Announcement regarding the opening of 500 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state was made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with much fanfare as both had launched the service from the holy city.

While the government had changed the name of most existing Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and dispensaries into Aam Aadmi Clinics, health employees added that no new appointments have been made to provide better services to the general public.

“Even at the clinics which have become operational, internet facility especially in the rural areas, is a big issue,” said an insider.

Another employee said, “The old building of the health centre here is being repaired but it would still take time.” The government is yet to come up with a building at Jasraur.

The state government had earlier launched eight Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district on Independence Day last year. With the launch of 30 more clinics in January this year, the official figure regarding the number of clinics in the district has increased to 38.

When contacted, Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh claimed that work on all the eight clinics is nearly complete. He added that the centres would become operational by March 31.

Seven in rural areas

  • While the government rushed the launch of the clinics, it has failed to complete the work till date
  • Of these clinics, seven are in the rural areas while one is in Kot Khalsa. The prominent centres in rural areas include Lopoke, Attari, Jasraur and Othian

