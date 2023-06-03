Eight properties of tax defaulters sealed by MC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 2

On the directions of the Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner, Hardeep Singh, the Property Tax Department has started a sealing drive against property tax defaulters in the city.

On the first day of drive, the Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed eight properties of tax defaulters in the north and east zones. This year, the MC has initiated the action in June with an objective of achieving recovery targets.

Daljit Singh, nodal officer, property tax wing, said that properties of eight defaulting parties were sealed by their teams today.

A team of the property tax wing led by Superintendent Davinder Singh Babbar, Superintendent Harbans Lal, Inspector Satinder Singh, Inspector Shivprasad, recovery staff and the MC police visited several properties of tax defaulters in the east zone.

A beauty salon, a flour mill and a property dealer’s shop were sealed by the team in the Pawan Nagar area of the east zone. Two factories were sealed in the Focal Point area of the same zone.

Civic body officials said owners of the sealed factories came to the MC office and deposited the pending property tax. They said

later, the seals at both factories were opened. The nodal officer said the north zone team sealed two offices of visa consultants and a gift gallery in Ranjit Avenue.

Daljit said the sealing drive against tax defaulters would continue in the coming days.

“The property tax is one of the major revenue source of the MC. Those who didn’t pay the tax in the last few years would face the music as no one would be exempted from penal action. Residents are requested to pay the tax for the current year too,” said Daljit.