Ekamjot wins bronze in Fencing

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Ekamjot Kaur, a student of seventh standard of local Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, bagged bronze medal in U-14 State Level Fencing Competition.The competition was held at St. Soldier Group of Institute. Ranjit Kaur Bhatia, Principal of the school said Ekamjot was honoured at the school by Harjit Singh and Gurinder Singh and by the school management for his remarkable performance. OC

Personality Development Camp

Amritsar: A personality development camp was organised for the students of Grade I & II of Pre-primary department at Spring Dale Senior School. Children displayed their talent on the ground while they performed tough obstacles during the camp. The students participated in different games. Gurasees Kaur of Grade II won the award of the best athlete girl and Ayaan Ahuja of Grade II secured the award of the best athlete boy, Viraaj Malhotra and Rubai Kaur Sandhu of Grade I remained the best athlete boy and the best athlete girl respectively.

Spring Festival begins

The Spring Festival of flowers, plants and rangoli started here at the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan premises of Guru Nanak Dev University. This festival is being organised by the Department of Landscaping & Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences of the University at National level to create awareness among youth about nature on the guidelines of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu. Apart from flower lovers, a large number of competitors are participating in various events relating to flowers, ornamental plants along with cacti and succulent plants including rongoli with flower petals and artificial material. Prizes shall be distributed among winners while participation certificate shall be given to all participant in this flower show and rangoli competitions.

Huawei ICT Competition

Supporting the integration of industry and education, Amritsar Group of Colleges enrolled its students in numerous academic and non-academic activities, projects and researches with a purpose to feed them with requisite skills demanded by competent future market raising their innovation awareness. A team from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering participated in Huawei ICT Competition India National Finals and bagged bronze medal and stood third out of a total of 18 teams across India. The team has now been selected for Asia Pacific Huawei Competition. The team comprised of Prabhjot Singh, Simranjeet Kaur, Warisha and their mentor Parambir Singh, asst prof who has been awarded as the Best Huawei ICT Academy Instructor for the second time.

Students get jobs

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance recently organised a campus drive at DAV college. In this drive, 15 final year students have been selected. These students will be given an annual pay package of 2.3 lakh. Dr Vikram Sharma, in-charge of placement cell informed that more than 100 students have been placed in the current session. Students who got jobs through the campus placements were congratulated by Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar. “We were initially a little worried about campus placements due to the epidemic, but companies have chosen a lot of students for campus placements,” Dr Rajesh, principal, DAV college said.

Lata Mangeshkar remembered

In a special programme dedicated to Late Lata Mangeshkar, Bhavan’s Kala Kendra, hosted newly elected MLA from AAP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, for a musical evening. The melodious voice of Indu Bala Sehgal, Indian Idol finalist 2012, who is now a radio and TV artist, Kajal Kakkad, a former participant of Sa Re Ga Ma Re Punjabi and Suman Thakur ( CBSE National Awardee) spell bounded everyone by crooning old evergreen songs of Lata. The chief guest Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh appreciated the programme.