Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Amritsar, May 31

The Punjab Police have geared up for conducting elections for the 18th Lok Sabha slated to be held on Saturday. The police teams, along with polling staff, have been dispatched from the EVM distribution centres to respective polling stations. As per record of the district administration, 994 polling stations out of 2,126 in 11 Assembly constituencies of the district are critical.

Nine Assembly constituencies — Amritsar East, Amritsar West, Amritsar North, Amritsar South, Amritsar Central, Attari, Ajnala, Rajasansi and Majitha — come under Amritsar Lok Sabha segment while Baba Bakala and Jandiala Guru fall under Khadoor Sabha Lok Sabha constituency.

Paramilitary forces have been deputy for security at critical polling stations, along with the Punjab Police, to thwart any untoward incident.

“We have made elaborate arrangements for conducting free, fair and peaceful elections in the five Assembly constituencies that fall in the jurisdiction of the city police commissionerate,” said Police Commissioner (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. He said the security in every constituency would be supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) rank official who would be guided by three Deputy Commissioners of Police. Thereafter, ACP rank officials were deputed in the areas as per the sensitivity.

“In consultation with the district administration, the city has been divided into 81 sectors. Patrolling parties have been deputed to patrol in these sectors regularly. These teams would be first to respond in case of any emergency situation. Besides, 10 “striking reserve” teams have been constituted. These would be headed by an inspector rank official along with 10 armed cops,” the CP said.

Similarly, Amritsar (Rural) has over 700 critical polling stations. SSP Satinder Singh said the rural police received 13 paramilitary companies which were deployed along with the Punjab Police personnel.

Rakesh Kaushal, DIG, border range, said foolproof arrangements had been made to thwart any misadventure during the elections in the four police districts falling under Amritsar border range that included Gurdaspur, Batala, Pathankot and Amritsar (Rural). He said 8,000 police personnel, along with paramilitary force, had been deployed for providing security.

