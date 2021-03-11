Elderly man ends life, 6 booked for abetment

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 14

An elderly man (in his mid-60s) died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan here on Friday evening. The police have booked six persons, including his daughter-in-law, for harassment and abetment to suicide.

The victim has been identified as Raghubir Singh of Luxmi Avenue on Majitha Road here. Those booked are Ramandeep Kaur (daughter-in-law), Amrik Singh, his wife Paramjit Kaur of Bargarhi village in Tarn Taran, Kanwaljit Kaur, her husband Amandeep Singh and Sarabjit Singh Chhina of Fatehgarh Shukar Chak village.

Manpreet Singh, and son of the victim, told the police that he married Ramandeep Kaur in December 2020. After two months of their marriage, the accused started quarrelling with him and went to her parents’ house. He said after some relatives’ intervention, the families reached a compromise and she came back to his husband’s house. He said in April last year, his grandmother got Rs 15 lakh after her FD got matured. He said the cash was kept in the house to buy some property.

He alleged in May last year Ramandeep again quarrelled with him without any provocation and she went to her parents. He alleged that she also took Rs 15 lakhs cash of his grandmother Sawinder Kaur besides gold ornaments.

Manpreet said they threatened to get a false complaint lodged against them with the Tarn Taran women police station. He said on August 8, they went to them urging them to return the amount, but the accused insulted them and refused to return the amount and gold ornaments.

The victim’s son said when his father came to know about this, he got disturbed. On Friday, he had gone to market along with his uncle and his father Raghubir Singh was alone in the house and he ended his life.

The police have registered a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and further investigations were in progress. The police said raids were on to nab the suspects.