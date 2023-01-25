Elderly man killed in scuffle

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 24

Jagir Singh (70), a resident of Gurdaspur, died at a private hospital yesterday after sustaining injuries in a scuffle in Johal Pandher village a week ago.

The police have booked two persons — Hardev Singh and his father Jagtar Singh — in this regard.

Satinder Singh, the son of the deceased, told the police that he had gone to the Soni Palace in Fatehgarh Churian with some family members on January 16 to attend a wedding. His father Jagir Singh and his uncle Nirmal Singh, on the other hand, were in Johal Pandher village. The following day, he was informed that his father had been admitted to a private hospital.

When his father regained consciousness on January 18, he told his son that Hardev Singh and his father Jagtar Singh, who were relatives of Nirmal Singh’s daughter-in-law, had thrashed him. Jagtar fell unconscious again. Later on January 22, he succumbed to his injuries.