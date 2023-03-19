Elderly woman attacked by kin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 18

Balwinder Kaur (70), a resident of Kacha Pakka village here, was injured after being attacked by her grandson and daughter-in-law (son’s wife) and their other supporters on Thursday. Being in a serious condition, Balwinder Kaur was admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar. A property dispute was stated to be the reason behind the incident.

On the complaint of Mukhwinder Singh, husband of the victim, the Kacha Pakka police booked the victim’s grandson Karanpal Singh and daughter-in-law Kulwant Kaur, both residents of Kacha Pakka village, Sukhwinder Kaur (Kulwant Kaur’s mother), a resident of Dialpur, and five of their unidentified relatives.

Mukhwinder Singh said the accused trespassed on his residence and attacked Balwinder Kaur with sharp-edged weapons. Balwinder Kaur suffered injuries on her stomach and other sensitive parts.

Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh said the accused had been booked under Sections 307, 452, 148 and 149 of the IPC on Friday. None of the accused had been arrested as yet, said the police.