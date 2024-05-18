Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 17

On the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers, 27 candidates have been left in the fray from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. The segment has become to be a hot seat in the state as Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan ideologue, who has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail of Assam, is trying his luck from here.

A total of 43 candidates had filed their nomination papers from here of which 27 were allotted election symbols on Friday. Tarsem Singh father of Amritpal Singh, Harpal Singh of SAD (Amritsar) and one Amritpal Singh withdrew their nomination papers today. The nominations of 13 other candidates were rejected.

Kulbir Singh Zira of the Congress was given a hand symbol, Manjit Singh of the BJP a lotus, Virsa Singh Valtoha of the SAD a scale, Laljit Singh Bhullar of the AAP a broom and Satnam Singh of the BSP got the symbol of an elephant.

The candidates of the unrecognised registered parties were allotted symbols of their own choice. Gurdial Singh of the CPI was given symbol of ear of corn and sickle, Chain Singh of AAS Punjab a CCTV camera, Dilbag Singh of the All India Mazdoor Party (Rangretta) a school bag and Naveen Kumar Sharma of the Sanjhi Virasat Party was allotted the symbol of an apple.

Independents candidates such as Amritpal Singh of Waris Punjab De was allotted the symbol of mike. With the allotment of the election symbols candidates mobilised their election campaign ignoring the high temperature which reached 41°C in the district on Friday.

