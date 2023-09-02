Electoral awareness drive held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The NSS unit of the college under the guidelines of the Chief Election Officer, Punjab, and the District Election In-charge, Amritsar, organised an electoral awareness-cum- registration programme for the students who have attained the age of 17 years plus. This information was shared by Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. Dr Gupta said the new voters were provided information regarding registration on the VoterHelpline App. Many first-time voters registered themselves through the app. Dr Daisy Sharma, Vice-Principal of the college, addressed the students and motivated them to register and cast their vote in the future elections. NSS in-charge Prof Savita was present along with other programme officers Dr Seema Sharma, Dr Sakshi and Prof Navdeep Kaur Kalsi.

Spring Daleans shine in games

Spring Daleans provided yet another reason for their schoolmates to rejoice and celebrate by their outstanding performance during the ongoing School District Sports Tournaments. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, shared said during the School District Track-Cycling Tournament, Vishavjeet Singh Pannu and Japnoor Kaur Randhawa were adjudged the winners in the under-14 and under-17 categories, respectively. Manrozdeep Kaur was declared the first runner-up whereas Harmohit Singh Pannu was applauded for his outstanding performance during the tournament. Sandhu said during the School District Tournaments for Fencing, his students - Gurman Kaur won gold medals in the 'Epee' and 'Foil' categories; Harseerat Kaur won the gold medal in 'Foil' and silver medal in 'Epee'; and Yuvraj Singh won the gold medal in 'Epee'. Similarly, in the School District Archery Tournament, Rehat won a silver medal.

Khushi crowned Miss Fresher

Global Group of Institutes organised two-day Fresher's Festival Aagaaz to welcome new students who joined various courses this session on August 31 and September 1. Chairman Dr B S Chandi, vice-chairman Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi along with Dr Navjot Kaur, campus director Dr M S Saini, Prof B D Sharma, director (admissions), Dr P K Sharma, Dean (Students Welfare), Dr Sanjeev Saini, Dean Academics, started the proceedings of the festival by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The festival took off on a lively note with the seniors welcoming their new friends by hosting an entertaining extravaganza marked with lively performances and splendid display of all-round artistic talent. The seniors and juniors exhibited warmth, interacted freely and started their new journey on a happy and cordial note. The festival provided an opportunity to the seniors and juniors to mingle with each other and develop new friendship bonds.