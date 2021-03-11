Electric scooter catches fire in Amritsar village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: An electric scooter caught fire while charging in Wadali village here on Tuesday. The incident damaged other items at the house belonging to Daljit Singh. His son Manpreet Singh had procured the scooter from a company at Putlighar area a few months back. Jaswant Singh of Dr Ambedkar Society sought compensation from the company. He said during charging, a blast occurred in the scooter leading to fire. TNS

One held with intoxicants

Amritsar: Mattewal police have arrested Naveen Kumar, alias Manny, of Chatinwind Lehal village, for allegedly possessing intoxicating tablets. SI Jasbir Singh said he was arrested from near Saran Bullara village during a naka. He was travelling on a scooter when he was nabbed. The police have recovered over 900 sedative pills from him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. TNS

House burgled in Riar village

Amritsar: Unscrupulous elements decamped with cash and gold ornaments from a house in Riar village here. Ranjit Singh, house owner, said he along with his family had gone to Ludhiana for some work on April 30 and returned the next day. He said when they entered the house, it was badly ransacked. The thieves had broken the locks of almirahs and boxes and decamped with cash and jewellery. He said he also runs a grocery shop in a portion of the house. The accused even damaged the cash box and took away the cash besides other grocery items. Ranjit Singh lodged a complaint with the police on Monday.

