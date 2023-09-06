Electric vehicle charging stations to come up at 18 locations in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

Electric vehicle charging stations will be set up at 18 points under the Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) scheme. A work order has been issued to Adani Total Energy Group to install these EV charging stations for charging of e-autos under the Amritsar Smart City mission. The MC officials have asked the company to complete the installation of these EV stations as soon as possible.

In the first phase, the charging stations would be installed at Company Bagh parking, Mall Road, Railway Station, Kot Khalsa, Zone No. 8 Chheharta, Ram Talai Chowk, Guru Nanak Bhawan parking, Bus Stand, Guru Nanak Market, Sakatari Bagh, Raje Di Haveli, Gyan Ashram School, Chali Khuhi, Berry Gate, Municipal Corporation office parking, Gol Bagh and old vegetable market.

Amritsar Smart City Limited CEO and Municipal Commissioner Rahul had imposed a complete ban on 15-year-old diesel and petrol-run autos within the corporation limits on August 31.

After the ban, old diesel auto drivers are booking e-autos under the RAAHI scheme. The drivers, who replace the old diesel autos with an e-auto, get the benefit of the government’s public welfare scheme along with a cash subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh.

Municipal Commissioner Rahul said that Amritsar city has been adopted by the Punjab government as a pilot project to implement the scheme. Now all the departments of the government are taking action in close coordination, he said, and added that the Diesel Auto Union is also demanding to set up electric vehicle charging stations. The tender process in this regard has been completed by Adani Total Energy Group and a work order has been issued to the company to install these EV charging stations on 18 major roads of the city for charging e-autos under the RAAHI scheme on September 4. The company has also been instructed to set up these stations as soon as possible,” said the Municipal Commissioner.

Rahul said the government is taking all possible measures for the welfare of 15-year-old diesel auto drivers including providing them with cash subsidy, charging stations, zero down payment, bank loan at low interest rates and skill development courses for one member of the family.

