Electricity theft: PSPCL slaps Rs 26 lakh fine on Tarn Taran dera

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 28

A team of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) detected that a dera in Sursing village was availing power from a transformer that was directly connected to high-tension 11kV wires at the site. The dera was fined Rs 26 lakh about two weeks back.

The team found that the unauthorised connection was being used to run 17 air-conditioners, seven geysers, four motors, 196 lights and 87 fans at the dera. Tense situation gripped the village when the team, along with the administration, made an attempt to disconnect the power supply of the religious dera.

The administration had also been sending repeated messages to the dera authorities to deposit the fine.

The residents had to face inconvenience as power supply of the whole village was suspended to take off the alleged illegal transformer installed at the roof of the dera.

The dera had been availing power “illegally” since decades. An official said the dera had caused a loss to the tune of Rs 30 crore till date to the Powercom.

The district administration, led-by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon and Powercom Superintendent Engineer (SE) Gursharan Singh Khehra, with heavy police force, visited the village and conducted many rounds of talks with the dera head.

On being contacted, Deputy Commissioner Monish Kumar said he was yet to get latest updates on deposition of fine by the dera, till the filing of this report.

The village was converted into a police cantonment with deployment of heavy police force. The situation remained tense in the village. A large number of dera followers had gathered on the spot, adding to the administration’s woes.

Caused loss to the tune of Rs 30 crore to Powercom