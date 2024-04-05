Embezzlement: Court rejects bail plea of 2 J&K Bank officials

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 4

The court of Additional Sessions Judge has cancelled the bail of two senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, manager Sunil Khajuria and cashier Amit Gupta, in the bungling of Rs 2.37 crore from the bank branch located in Shastri Market here.

The police registered an FIR in the case in February-end this year. The court rejected their bail applications as the suspects misused their positions for misappropriation while the police have also failed to recover the amount.

The police had booked three employees of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Bank for alleged bungling of over Rs 2.37 crore from the branch located in Shastri Market here. The incident came to light when the branch manager conducted a surprise checking of cash and found the money missing.

The branch manager reported it to the higher bank authorities at its zonal office in Kathua and cluster head office in Mohali. Following a complaint by Iftikhar Abdula Sofi, cluster head, J&K Bank, Mohali, the Kotwali police booked three bank employees, including Sunil Khajuria, cash manager, and Rakesh Kumar Bakshi and Amit Gupta, both assistant cashier of the bank.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered against the three suspects.

