 Emoji party at Shri Ram Ashram Public School : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Emoji party at Shri Ram Ashram Public School
campus notes

Emoji party at Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Emoji party at Shri Ram Ashram Public School

A emoji party underway at SRA School on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram (SRA) Public School on August 3 held emoji party for toddlers of grade nursery. The children were dressed in yellow attire with smiling masks of different emojis on their faces. Their ravishing smiles gave a message that ‘happiness is an emotion that an individual can only feel and showcase in actions’. The lively kids relished their favourite food in tiffins. A scrumptious cake with an emoji’s sign was cut and distributed among the tiny tot which was a great surprise for them. The children enjoyed to the fullest forgetting their set routine and humid weather. They danced expressing their happiness, joy, bliss and light heartedness. The atmosphere of the school was drenched in cheerfulness, zeal and hope.

Teej celebrated with fervour

Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School (ICSE & ISC affiliated) celebrated teej festival with fervour and gaiety on the school premises. The students of Grade XI presented a cultural programme comprising songs, poetry and the heart throbbing gidha. A narrative poem lauded different incarnations and righteousness of lord Shiva. Princpal Neetu Sharma shared that ecstasy wrapped in such festivities gives an eternal joy. She highlighted the cultural significance of teej and added that monsoon month is eagerly awaited to celebrate the traditional festival of teej further added that there is a dire need to restore cultural values among the nation builders. Teej festival is a symbol of woman’s hopes, aspirations and dreams to demolish the barriers hindering her growth and development.

GNDU employees celebrate Teej

Employees of Guru Nanak Dev University celebrated Teej festival at the university campus here on Friday. Women employees of different departments of the varsity participated in large numbers in the festival. Workers dressed in colorful clothes shared the joys of the month of Saawan. Maintaining that festivals are an integral part of our life and they bring fun to our life, Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, said that it has been a tradition of the university to celebrate the festival together in this way and with such programmes mutual love and coincidence is maintained among the employees. He said the university has achieved a lot in the past and he hopes that the university will continue to progress in such a celebratory and happy atmosphere.

KCA gets new chemistry head

Dr Amit Anand took over as HOD of Post Graduate Department of Chemistry KCA. Dr Mehal Singh, the Principal of KCA, extended warm congratulations to Dr Amit Anand and highlighted his 20 years of dedicated service to the institution. Dr Mehal Singh praised Dr Anand’s remarkable contributions to the college and expressed confidence that his vision and expertise would enhance the academic environment of the chemistry department. Dr Amit Anand joined KCA in 2004. He has played a vital role in fostering academic excellence at the college and has earned recognition as a distinguished academician as well as researcher. His noteworthy contributions to the field of chemistry include publishing over 25 research papers in esteemed international journals and authoring two scholarly books. Dr Taminder Singh, dean academics, registrar, deputy registrar, bursar and heads of various departments were present, conveyed their best wishes for a successful term as HOD.

Students secure merit positions

Sant Singh Sukha Singh (SSSS) College of Commerce for Women, Amritsar, achieved remarkable success in BCom semester IV examinations conducted by GNDU in May-June, 2023 as eight merit positions were secured by the students of this college. Chanpreet Kaur secured the 2nd position in university and ranks 1st in the district with a score of 82.8 per cent, while Jessica ranked 4th in GNDU; Allena Singh, Harpreet Kaur, Pavleen Kaur, Shivani, Cavery Mahajan, Bhavika also secured high ranks in the university. Director Jagdish Singh, Principal Navdeep Kaur extended heartiest congratulations to the students and highly appreciated the staff for their hard work and dedication towards their work.

KCET top engineering college

An open source magazine named “Open” in its latest survey recently published the list of best engineering colleges state-wise. Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET), Ranjit Avenue, has been ranked among the top 10 best engineering colleges in Punjab. Dr Manju Bala, director, informed that survey was based on various factors like highly qualified faculty, state of the art infrastructure, teaching pedagogy, curriculum enrichment, internships, placements and many other aspects. She informed that college has tie ups with various academic institutes of national repute like IIT Roorkee, NIT Delhi, NIT Jalandhar, NITTTR Chandigarh from where faculty is regularly visiting our college to teach students.

DAV student brings laurels

Paras Mahindroo, a student of MSc Chemistry, DAV College, here has secured the third position in merit list of GNDU, by getting 1446 marks out of 1675 in his fourth semester. This information was shared by Principal Amardeep Gupta. The Principal had forecasted the good results and was very proud of the achievements of Paras. He added, “This success is due to the dedication of the student and the support and drive of our wonderful teachers. I would like to congratulate the student and thank his family for their support.”

Students bag merit positions

Dasuya: Three students of JC DAV College, Dasuya, have excelled in the MA (English) IInd semester results declared by Panjab University. Bandana Thakur secured the fourth position while Gaurav Dhadwal and Bhavna Thakur bagged the eighth and ninth positions, respectively.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Modi surname case: Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction, paves way for his reinstatement as MP

2
Trending

Embarrassing moments for Team India as Yuzi Chahal walks out to bat against Windies

3
Jalandhar

CBI quizzes former Jalandhar Police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal in corruption case

4
Haryana

Following Nuh violence, cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi joins probe by Faridabad police

5
Diaspora

Australian court overturns law banning Sikhs from carrying kirpans in schools

6
Diaspora

SAD extends support to Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi for being stopped at Amritsar airport

7
Punjab

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

8
Nation

Truth always triumphs, I thank people for support: Rahul Gandhi on SC relief in 'Modi surname' case

9
Haryana

Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred following violence; Narendra Bijarniya replaces him

10
Nation

AFT Bar asks Supreme Court to take action against Defence Secy for interfering with judicial functioning

Don't Miss

View All
‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi’s remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Top News

3 Army personnel killed in encounter In Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on

3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on

The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...

Top court stays Rahul’s conviction

Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'

Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...

Rahul gains heft, to reclaim LS seat & contest elections

Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections

Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately

SC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque

Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque

Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order

NUH FLARE-UP: Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping

Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping

SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby


Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Knotty Affair: Loose wires run across windows, balconies in old city’s Katra Baghian

One held with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Man hacked to death over minor issue

7 booked for murder bid

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Only 675 Chandigarh households get PMAY aid in 3 years

Chandigarh: As complaints of bias pour in, GMCH-32 modifies MD/MS counselling process

Son of former CISF Inspector among 4 nabbed with drugs in Chandigarh

Graft case: CBI grills Chandigarh cop for hours

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

Supreme Court appoints ex-judge as interim DERC chief

Woman’s death in lift: Maker, others booked

Man dies by suicide at Metro station

No relief for Sisodia in excise policy case

Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Eye ailments add to misery of flood-hit people in tents in Jalandhar's Lohian

Book ex-DDPO over land scam in Pathankot, orders Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

DC Sarangal visits flood-hit areas

Two parked buses catch fire

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Traffic issues, contaminated water supply irk residents

Friend hacked victim to death, arrested

Man gets 10 years’ RI for bid to rape 5-yr-old

Police Range cracks whip against drug peddlers, gangsters, terrorists

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Farmers, AAP workers protest in front of Sanaur MLA’s residence

Patiala District dengue count doubles in a week

Asian Games: Patiala fencer makes the cut

Vans with flood relief flagged off