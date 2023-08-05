Emoji party at Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram (SRA) Public School on August 3 held emoji party for toddlers of grade nursery. The children were dressed in yellow attire with smiling masks of different emojis on their faces. Their ravishing smiles gave a message that ‘happiness is an emotion that an individual can only feel and showcase in actions’. The lively kids relished their favourite food in tiffins. A scrumptious cake with an emoji’s sign was cut and distributed among the tiny tot which was a great surprise for them. The children enjoyed to the fullest forgetting their set routine and humid weather. They danced expressing their happiness, joy, bliss and light heartedness. The atmosphere of the school was drenched in cheerfulness, zeal and hope.

Teej celebrated with fervour

Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School (ICSE & ISC affiliated) celebrated teej festival with fervour and gaiety on the school premises. The students of Grade XI presented a cultural programme comprising songs, poetry and the heart throbbing gidha. A narrative poem lauded different incarnations and righteousness of lord Shiva. Princpal Neetu Sharma shared that ecstasy wrapped in such festivities gives an eternal joy. She highlighted the cultural significance of teej and added that monsoon month is eagerly awaited to celebrate the traditional festival of teej further added that there is a dire need to restore cultural values among the nation builders. Teej festival is a symbol of woman’s hopes, aspirations and dreams to demolish the barriers hindering her growth and development.

GNDU employees celebrate Teej

Employees of Guru Nanak Dev University celebrated Teej festival at the university campus here on Friday. Women employees of different departments of the varsity participated in large numbers in the festival. Workers dressed in colorful clothes shared the joys of the month of Saawan. Maintaining that festivals are an integral part of our life and they bring fun to our life, Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, said that it has been a tradition of the university to celebrate the festival together in this way and with such programmes mutual love and coincidence is maintained among the employees. He said the university has achieved a lot in the past and he hopes that the university will continue to progress in such a celebratory and happy atmosphere.

KCA gets new chemistry head

Dr Amit Anand took over as HOD of Post Graduate Department of Chemistry KCA. Dr Mehal Singh, the Principal of KCA, extended warm congratulations to Dr Amit Anand and highlighted his 20 years of dedicated service to the institution. Dr Mehal Singh praised Dr Anand’s remarkable contributions to the college and expressed confidence that his vision and expertise would enhance the academic environment of the chemistry department. Dr Amit Anand joined KCA in 2004. He has played a vital role in fostering academic excellence at the college and has earned recognition as a distinguished academician as well as researcher. His noteworthy contributions to the field of chemistry include publishing over 25 research papers in esteemed international journals and authoring two scholarly books. Dr Taminder Singh, dean academics, registrar, deputy registrar, bursar and heads of various departments were present, conveyed their best wishes for a successful term as HOD.

Students secure merit positions

Sant Singh Sukha Singh (SSSS) College of Commerce for Women, Amritsar, achieved remarkable success in BCom semester IV examinations conducted by GNDU in May-June, 2023 as eight merit positions were secured by the students of this college. Chanpreet Kaur secured the 2nd position in university and ranks 1st in the district with a score of 82.8 per cent, while Jessica ranked 4th in GNDU; Allena Singh, Harpreet Kaur, Pavleen Kaur, Shivani, Cavery Mahajan, Bhavika also secured high ranks in the university. Director Jagdish Singh, Principal Navdeep Kaur extended heartiest congratulations to the students and highly appreciated the staff for their hard work and dedication towards their work.

KCET top engineering college

An open source magazine named “Open” in its latest survey recently published the list of best engineering colleges state-wise. Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET), Ranjit Avenue, has been ranked among the top 10 best engineering colleges in Punjab. Dr Manju Bala, director, informed that survey was based on various factors like highly qualified faculty, state of the art infrastructure, teaching pedagogy, curriculum enrichment, internships, placements and many other aspects. She informed that college has tie ups with various academic institutes of national repute like IIT Roorkee, NIT Delhi, NIT Jalandhar, NITTTR Chandigarh from where faculty is regularly visiting our college to teach students.

DAV student brings laurels

Paras Mahindroo, a student of MSc Chemistry, DAV College, here has secured the third position in merit list of GNDU, by getting 1446 marks out of 1675 in his fourth semester. This information was shared by Principal Amardeep Gupta. The Principal had forecasted the good results and was very proud of the achievements of Paras. He added, “This success is due to the dedication of the student and the support and drive of our wonderful teachers. I would like to congratulate the student and thank his family for their support.”

Students bag merit positions

Dasuya: Three students of JC DAV College, Dasuya, have excelled in the MA (English) IInd semester results declared by Panjab University. Bandana Thakur secured the fourth position while Gaurav Dhadwal and Bhavna Thakur bagged the eighth and ninth positions, respectively.