Emphasis laid on sustainable business practices, environmental initiatives

Amritsar, June 5

Marking the World Environment Day observed on June 5 every year and to promote sustainable business initiatives, the Amritsar chapter of FICCI FLO highlighted sustainable fashion and environmental initiatives with a special event.

Designer Farah Sanjana, known for her upcycled wear and eco-conscious style, brothers Ankit Tripathi and Atul Tripathi, founders of Uneako Green Earth Private Limited, were among the individuals honoured for their innovative approach towards sustainable business practices. Sharing their insights and commitment to sustainability at the “Trash to Treasure” session, these young innovators elaborated on their dedication to promoting the concept of “sharing sustainable happiness”.

While Farah uses dust bags and waste from workspace to create conscious, mindful clothing by reusing waste and already existing leftovers from her previous collections, minimising the impact on environment, Uneako is a brand which provides quality earth-friendly products produced by the marginalised section. These products are climate-positive, biodegradable and provide economic opportunities to those in need.

Both Ankit and Atul shared that their journey began by a small thought to make a huge pile of garbage disappear in their neighbourhood. “Our products use biodegradable, non-plastic and climate-friendly material, including recycled waste, to create a line of items of everyday use like key chains, pens, calendar, candle stands and many more,” said Atul. Their brand mascot is Polu, a polar bear, symbolising the need to draw attention to the survival of polar bears in the face of climate change and global warming.

A highlight of the event was the ‘FLO Waste Warrior Awards 2024’, recognising individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions to waste management and sustainability. The awardees in the “Luminaries” category included Farah Sanjana; Ankit Tripathi and Atul Tripathi; Manjot Dhillon, Founder & Director of Invictus International School, Amritsar; Rajiv Sharma, Principal of Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar; Sachin Khanna, Director of Swadeshi Textile Corporation Pvt Ltd; Dr Rajan Sharma, Project Manager (E-Waste) at Pahal NGO, and Akanksha Aggarwal, co-founder of Utsav by Tina & Akanksha.

The event also hosted a round table on the topic ‘Eco-Innovate: Scripting Scraps to Success’. “The event showcased FLO Amritsar’s dedication to creating a green, more sustainable future for all,” said Dr Simarpreet Sandhu.

Restoring green wealth and health

Phulkari WOA marked World Environment Day in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Environment Day Organisation, by organising a tree plantation drive ceremony at the School of Eminence, Karampura School. The event aligns with this year’s World Environment Day theme, “Restore Our Earth”, emphasising the urgent need for environmental restoration and sustainable practices.

President of Phulkari WOA Sheetal Sohal emphasised the critical need for tree plantation in combating climate change and fostering a green future.

The event also included a comprehensive tree plantation activity, where participants were guided on proper planting techniques and each had the opportunity to plant a tree, reinforcing their commitment to environmental stewardship.

