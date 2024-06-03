Employee absent from poll duty held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 2

The Goindwal Sahib police on Saturday arrested a state government employee, who was found absent from the election duty. Sachin Pathak, Assistant Returning officer (ARO)-cum-SDM Khadoor Sahib, said the employee was, identified as Amarjit Singh, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Amritsar.

He was deputed at Booth No. 78 in Government Elementary School, Jahangir, for the election duty.

Officials of the district administration called upon him to handover the election material on May 31, but he failed to turn up. His negligence and lapses in the aftermath created hurdles in working of officials on the poll duty.

Assistant sub-inspector Kulwant Singh of the Goindwal Sahib police station said the suspect was booked under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act and Sections 174 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code. He said the suspect was arrested.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Khadoor Sahib #Tarn Taran