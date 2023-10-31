Employees found ‘absent’ during surprise check by Tarn Taran MLA

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 30

Employees in the office complex of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) were found absent during a surprise checking by Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal on Monday.

Dr Sohal who himself was a state leader of the PCMS Specialist Doctors Association, Punjab, in the Health Department, had in the stood by the employees and opposed the administration in various matters. The MLA entered the Pendu Vikas Bhawan at 9.30 am where the office of the ADC (D), DDPO, BDPOs and others function.

Dr Sohal said that the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO), Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), besides a dozen other officials and employees were found to be absent on Monday. The MLA said that he had been receiving a number of complaints about people being harassed because of the absence of employees in their offices. The MLA warned of disciplinary action against such employees.

Incidentally, it is only Tarn Taran MLA Dr Sohal who has frequently conducted raids and checked attendance in government offices while the other three MLAs (from Khadoor Sahib, Patti and Khemkaran including Cabinet Minister from Patti, Laljit Singh Bhullar) have not even once checked the attendance of officials and employees.

MLA Dr Sohal said departmental action must be taken against officials found guilty. The MLA said that the officials and employees draw handsome salaries from the government treasury and should work with social zeal. He warned the officials and employees that any lapse on their part will not be tolerated.

