Employees question AAP candidate on unfulfilled promises

Amritsar, April 22

Punjab State Ministerial Services Union members today questioned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency Kuldeep Dhaliwal about the state government’s failure in fulfilling promises made to them before the Assembly election.

Dhaliwal had visited the Company Bagh here as part of his election campaign. However, union leaders harnessed the opportunity to seek answers from the AAP candidate, who also is a cabinet minister.

Union general secretary Jagdish Thakur said, “The AAP had made several promises to the government employees before the Assembly election. The foremost issue was of revival of old pension scheme. The government even went ahead in issuing advertisements that old pension scheme has been revived, but on ground it did nothing.”

He said AAP candidates would be questioned in each and every constituency where they would be held accountable for unfulfilled promises.

Union president Tajinder Singh Dhillon said employees were waiting for release of dearness allowance for long time. He said similarly several other allowances, which were available to the employees, have been stopped. Dhillon said if the state government fails to fulfil its promises, the employees would be forced to take to streets.

