Employees seek promotions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

Punjab state treasury office worker union today urged Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to clear the pending promotions of treasury office employees.

President Jaimal Singh and General Secretary Manjinder Singh Sandhu of the association in a statement issued here today said the promotions were pending for the past three years.

The union urged CM Bhagwant Mann to implement pending demands of the ministerial cadres. They sought to meet with the CM in this regard.