Encourage children to learn Urdu, says poet Azra Naqvi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

An Evening of Words in Amritsar by Prabha Khaitan Foundation hosted at Taj Swarna, had the city audience enjoy an insightful conversation with poet, writer and educator Azra Naqvi, where the distinguished writer talked about ghazal, poetry and sweetness of Urdu-Hindi.

The conversation was held under PKF’s Lafaz initiative and was hosted in collaboration with Ehsaas Amritsar.

Naqvi opened boxes of memories while talking to Dr Arvinder Chamak and impact of Urdu literature, poetry on youth, especially in this era of social media and how relevant are the concepts of mushaira and baithaks now.

“Urdu and writing happened early in my life as I was born into a family of writers. My mother was a poet. I used to watch her reading and writing ghazals. Following in my parents’ footsteps, I started writing rhymes,” she said. Later, she also shared how in her growing up years, she was encouraged to write and study Urdu, which later in her life, paved the way for her becoming a champion of the language. Spending most of her life abroad, having lived in Mosul, Iraq and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, she further wrote for some foreign publications. Azra translated ‘Voices of Change’, a collection of short stories written by Saudi women writers in the 60s.

She spoke on how noted poet Sahir Ludhianvi influenced her. “He was a passionate poet and it reflected in his works. With 11 books to her credit and many more literary accomplishments as a translator, Azra said more people should learn Urdu. “Children must be encouraged to learn the language because it has been part of our cultural and literary legacy. Not many younger generation Indians know or speak the language.”

